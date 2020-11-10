Ever wondered how your favorite musicians create music? A new Netflix documentary, “Song Exploder,” hosted by Indian American musician Hrishikesh Hirway, will help you get there.
In this up close and personal documentary series, based on Hirway’s acclaimed podcast of the same name, musicians break down their songs piece by piece and give a peek behind the creative curtain.
In the first season, artists Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M., and Ty Dolla $ign dig deep into the creative process of songwriting and reveal their intimate thoughts.
Two episodes showcase how Keys, far from her newborn son, collaborates with Sampha – on “3 Hour Drive” – who has just lost his mother, and how in his quest to capture Aaron Burr’s voice in “Wait for It,” Miranda finds his lines on the subway.
In the other episodes, R.E.M. looks back at the least likely chart-topper of the ‘90s and a life-changing track, “Losing My Religion,” and $ign pens a verse in minutes, picking up multiple instruments and bringing in Kendrick Lamar and Brandy for “LA.”
The podcast, created/hosted/edited/produced by Hirway, has been featured at the Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, Noise Pop Festival, and Moogfest. Guests featured on the podcast include Fleetwood Mac, U2, Metallica, Solange, Lorde, Yo-Yo Ma, and Carly Rae Jepsen, among others.
In 2016, the Sydney Opera House hosted “Song Exploder” as an artist-in-residence.
Season 2 of the series will premiere Dec. 15. It will feature Dua Lipa, Nine Inch Nails, The Killers and Natalia Lafourcade.
Hirway makes music under the name The One AM Radio and in the band Moors. He also composes music for film, television and podcasts. He composed and recorded the score for the Netflix show, “Everything Sucks.”
Most recently, he wrote the score for the video game, “The Red Lantern.”
