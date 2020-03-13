So many Indian Americans are trailblazing individuals who have broken down barriers, built up industries and contributed to the economic and cultural fabric of the U.S. The Sony Entertainment TV show, “Keys to Kismat,” aims to capture the stories of some of these people.
Hosted by Nisha Mathur, “Keys to Kismat” presents inspirational life stories that provide a sense of hope and relatability to the viewers. According to the show’s description on its Facebook page, the show features individuals who have found their keys to their destinies. “They have taken these keys and unlocked not only their own destinies but have also made a difference in the lives of others in unique ways. With optimism, faith, and courage, you can transform life’s problems and pitfalls into possibilities and passion,” it read.
“Keys to Kismat” is an inspirational as well as an aspirational show, Jaideep Janakiram, senior vice president of international business and head of the Americas at Sony Pictures Networks, told India-West. It not only shines a light on the successes of Indian Americans but also brings into focus key issues like bullying and color discrimination that affect the lives of many, he said.
“Sony Entertainment has always been a family-oriented network catering to very age group in the family. We have a varied programming content on our channel, thus making us a very watchable channel and also making us the No. 1 channel for the last three years as far as South Asian TV is concerned in the U.S,” Janakiram told India-West.
Using varied content has been working well for the channel, he said, adding that shows like “Keys to Kismat” and “Meet the Drapers” are not only presenting stories about the diaspora but also pulling in younger audiences who can relate to such themes.
“We are producing local programming on issues that affect the lives of all South Asians irrespective of age. We want to tell the younger audiences that this is a platform for them to view content that relates to them and that they can relate to and that’s what these shows aim to accomplish,” said Janakiram. “The younger audiences, the relatability aspect and giving them both entertainment and information and educating them while we are at it. So, it’s a mix of everything.”
Some of the Indian American achievers featured on the show are as follows:
Tanmay Bakshi, who started coding at the age of five, created an iOS app at nine, and became the world’s youngest IBM Watson programmer at the age of 12.
Geeta Menon, the 11th dean of the undergraduate college at NYU’s Stern School of Business.
Thirteen-year-old Gitanjali Rao, who was named ‘America’s Top Young Scientist’ in 2017, for designing a small, mobile device that tests for lead in drinking water.
Gautam Chebrolu, who cofounded Pilleve, whose goal is to prevent opioid abuse and addiction through an early intervention via its secure pill dispenser.
Grammy-nominated singer and composer Falu Shah, who’s making a difference through her music.
Bhairavi Desai, founding member of the New York Taxi Workers Alliance, a union representing approximately 15,000 taxi drivers in New York City.
Indian American choreographer Amit Shah and Aditya Madiraju, who tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony in 2019 at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in New Jersey.
Cardiologist/entrepreneur Kiran Patel, child prodigy Tanishq Abraham, and singer/rapper Sparsh Shah, who’s also a motivational speaker, have also been featured in previous episodes.
The show also shines a light on issues like acid attacks, suicides, domestic violence, human trafficking, skin color discrimination, and bullying.
Shweta Katti, one of the first girls from Mumbai’s red-light area to pursue education at Brad College in New York, will be featured in an upcoming episode.
“Keys to Kismat” airs every Sunday at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT on SONY Entertainment Television.
