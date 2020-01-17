A celebration is in order for Adhir Kalyan Why, you ask? Well, the South African actor of Indian descent has just been finalized as the lead of a new CBS comedy pilot, one that is co-created by none other than Chuck Lorre (“The Big Bang Theory”).
Titled “The United States of AI,” the multi-camera comedy pilot, reports Deadline, is from Lorre, “The Big Bang Theory” executive producers David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, TV personality and scholar of religious studies Reza Aslan and Warner Bros. TV.
Describing the plot, Deadline states that the show, written by Goetsch and Ferrari, is about the “friendship between Riley, a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir aka Al (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.”
However, this isn’t Kalyan’s first association with the network. He previously starred on the hit CBS comedy series, “Rules of Engagement,” playing Timmy for five seasons.
Deadline notes that he “remained on the CBS comedy executives’ radar and was cast in the network’s half-hour pilot, ‘To Whom It May Concern’ last season.” The pilot is currently in pre-production.
Kalyan’s recent credits include Netflix’s “Arrested Development” and Amazon’s “I Love Dick.”
His upcoming projects include the romantic comedy, “A Nice Girl Like You,” starring Lucy Hale, and the romance drama, “Chemical Hearts,” featuring Lili Reinheart and Sarah Jones.
