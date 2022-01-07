South Asian American director Maureen Bharoocha, who directed an episode of “Saved by the Bell” in November on Peacock, recently directed her second feature film, “The Prank,” a dark comedy starring Rita Moreno, Keith David and Ramona Young, after having sold her debut feature film, “Golden Arm,” to HBO that premiered last year.
A Los Angeles-based writer/director, Bharoocha is part of NBCU’s Female Forward program, which aims to create gender parity in scripted television, and along with its counterpart the Emerging Director Program, they are the first programs in the industry to guarantee that participating directors will helm an episode of television during the program, according to a press release sent to India-West.
Currently, Bharoocha, who is half Irish Catholic and half Indian- Pakistani Burmese Muslim, is writing a new horror comedy feature, “Tina's 40th Birthday Party,” with Mary Holland and Betsy Sodaro, according to maureenbharoocha.com.
Previously, she was a segment director on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for three seasons, having started her career with her short film, “Abajee” (shot on the streets of Karachi), which premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
With an MFA from Boston University, Bharoocha was named one of Indie Wire’s rising female directors in 2020, she was on HBO’s 2018 Director’s list, and nominated for the SXSW 2020 Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Visionary Directing Award.
