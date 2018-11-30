Working, and surviving in the cut-throat entertainment industry is hard, but opportunities abound for someone as talented as actress Prachi Tehlan.
Tehlan, the former captain of the Indian netball team, is fast making her mark in showbiz, both on TV and in films.
The young sportsperson-turned actress, who impressed viewers with her performance in her debut Punjabi film, “Arjan,” also left an indelible mark on viewers in her role on the TV show, “Ikyawann.” On the Star Plus show, Tehlan played the role of Susheel, who challenges the norms of the society and fights to redefine the image of a girl.
Her second Punjabi movie, “Bailaras,” released in October 2017. It was directed by Kshitij Chaudhary and also starred actor Binnu Dhillon.
Tehlan is now gearing up for her Malayalam debut opposite one of the industry’s most famous faces, Mammootty.
Called “Maamaankam,” the period drama set in the 17th century is expected to release in April 2019. Directed by Sajeev Pillai, the film is reportedly based on the medieval fair Mamankam, which was celebrated every 12 years, from 800 AD to 1755 AD.
Revealing that her character’s name in the film is Unnimaya, Tehlan told India-West that she was offered the role in January this year after an audition with a look test, but she wasn’t very hopeful about its outcome.
“I thought I gave a pathetic audition and would not get selected. But the very next day the director called me and told me that I have been shortlisted as they found me down-to-earth, a quick learner and appropriate for the lead character,” Tehlan told India-West.
Preparing for a strong character like Unnimaya’s demanded intense passion and hard work, she explained. The clarity in the language was as important as the appropriateness of body language and gestures.
“For the character, I had to learn my Malayalam dialogues, learn Mohiniattam, and also had to grow my eye brows since it’s a period drama,” she said. “It’s a very strong and powerful role.”
As the ‘youngest captain’ of the Indian netball team, Tehlan led the team at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in Delhi, and at other major Asian championships in the year 2010-2011. The Indian team, under her captaincy, won its first silver medal at the South Asian Beach Games in 2011.
“Queen of The Court” and “Lass of The Rings” were just some of the titles given to Tehlan by the Indian media after her achievements on the court.
Her journey, from sports to showbiz, has been an adventurous one, like a “roller coaster,” she said.
“I feel I am blessed and I am God’s favorite child,” she told India-West. “No matter it always takes time for me to see the results I expect, but my journey with the immense hard work I put in and memories I create is beautiful. And I am enjoying every bit of it. I believe that destiny bought me to this industry so it has big plans for me. I am waiting for the star to shine.”
Though netball may have brought her glory, she started her sports career with basketball, representing Delhi at the national level. She graduated from the University of Delhi and her decorated resume also includes an MBA in human relations and marketing. As a consultant, she worked with companies such as the Development Bank of Singapore, Deloitte, Accenture, and Philips, among others.
After a flourishing career in sports, the sports icon entered the world of television after a serendipitous encounter on social media.
“I never chose to be in this industry. I was working for Accenture as a consultant when I got an acting offer on my Facebook fan page from Shashi Sumeet Productions for ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum,’” Tehlan shared with India-West. “My profession, my city and my life changed in a matter of three days and my experience has been wonderful so far.”
She made a blockbuster debut with the famous Star Plus show, “Diya Aur Baati Hum,” in which she played the role of Aarzoo, famously known as ‘Mustandi.’
Tehlan said she is constantly striving for perfection, and her family is a special support system, both of which have helped her achieve success in her varied career.
“Being impatient keeps me proactive and driven to achieve my goals and work towards it,” she said. “Being very organized and professional and being a team player also helps me adjust to any new environment and enjoy whatever I do. Also, my love for travel helps me a lot in my profession.”
Having justified her presence in the many projects that she has been cast in, Tehlan said in the future, she would love to do “challenging, impactful, performance-oriented roles and also light hearted ‘next door girl’ kind of roles. Ultimately that’s the image I want to create for myself.”
Tehlan said she credits sports for preparing her for a career in entertainment.
“Whatever I am today is because of sports,” she said. “Sports has been an integral part of my life and I will always proudly say that I was the skipper of Indian team, whereas acting is more rewarding in terms of money and popularity. I’ve enjoyed both the phases of my life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.