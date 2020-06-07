Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care has organized “We Love We Care,” a musical charity event, to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, according to a press release. The concert will be featuring renowned artists Kailash Kher, Sachin Sanghavi and Kabir Cafe.
The event will air June 14 at 5 p.m. PST on TV Asia channel and will be streamed live on SRLC USA Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SRLCUSA/.
In response to the crisis, SRLC, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has launched several initiatives to help migrant workers, daily wagers, health care workers and policemen, the release said. Globally, SRLC says it has served over 2 million meals, delivered 2.1 million masks, distributed 250,000 ration kits and provided thousands of PPE kits to frontliners.
