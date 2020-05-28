MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month with the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM) as the official charity partner for CAAMFest Online, from May 13-22. The theme of this year’s first-ever virtual event is “Heritage at Home.” There will be online screenings, interactive panels and live performances to showcase new Asian and Asian American films, according to a press release.
Joining the festivities as a St. Jude champion will be Anh Sundstrom of 9to5chic whose passion for children’s health and the arts converge for this effort. “CAAMFest Online presents an opportunity to celebrate the creative and brilliant individuals who are changing our world for the better in healthcare and entertainment,” said Sundstrom. “The patient families at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fighting childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases remind us that we should never stop looking for ways to be inspired and find joy in life – no matter the difficult circumstances we face.”
Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – so they can focus on helping their child live. St. Jude also freely shares the breakthroughs it makes, so every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.
Parents of St. Jude patient Bella, age 3, have experienced these benefits firsthand. “At St. Jude, they’re not just thinking of your child’s treatment, they’re thinking about what families go through,” said Bella’s dad. “You don’t have to worry about anything, you just focus on your child.”
Bella is a precocious toddler who loves to dance. In 2018, tests in India revealed a mass on her brain. Bella’s parents turned to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for her care. Her treatment for anaplastic ependymoma, a cancerous brain tumor, included proton therapy and chemotherapy. Bella is now home and returns to St. Jude for regular checkups.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is a humanitarian effort supported by millions of Americans of all faiths and backgrounds united in their desire to help St. Jude continue its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.® Because together, nothing is impossible, said the release.
Donor support for the patients of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital brings hope and comfort to their lives. Share a sweet message today by sending a patient art-inspired card to fill their day with happiness.
To learn more about CAAMFest 2020 and register for their online screenings, live sessions, and other programs, visit CAAMFest.com.
St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.
