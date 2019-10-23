TORRANCE, Calif. — The grounds of Torrance High School over the weekend of Oct. 11-13 were transformed into a mini-Kolkata. The Dakshini Bengali Association of California, in celebrating Durga Puja, erected a breathtaking Kolkata-style pandal created by Subhendu Roy and hosted pujas, food and other vendor stalls, in addition to other programs that were both colorful and evocative.
The highlight on Oct. 12 was the concert by singer Sudesh Bhosle. Talented and with a sense of humor, he had the largely Indian American audience enjoying his hilarious mimicry and his wonderful music, which paid tribute to legends like R.D. Burman and Kishore Kumar. His son Siddhant, also a singer in his own right, performed alongside.
Dr. Kali Pradip Chaudhuri, the sponsor of the concert, while speaking to the audience, praised the youngster for his musical talents. The association’s president, Nibedita Laha, spoke of the work of the volunteers who were recognized for their contributions.
A day earlier, on Oct. 11, vocalist Manomay Bhattacharya and poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay, both from India, entertained with profound lyrics and melody.
Aligned with the Dakshini’s youth-focused mission, a group of second generation Indian Americans were brought together by Sampurna Dube for a youth panel discussion moderated by Arin Ghosh. The challenges, changes, and successes of growing up Indian American were openly and fruitfully discussed.
The Dakshini Kids Academy of Arts and Cultural Exchange saw 45 children present “Raja Ebong Rosogollar Karkhana.” Adapted from Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” it showcased young talent guided by Chameli Panja and Siddhartha Dattagupta.
The weekend festivities ended with a bang with a grand visarjan dance and sindoor utsav.
