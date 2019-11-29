NORWALK, Calif. – Hundreds of Southern California music lovers were enthralled as Osman Mir brought forth the amazing world of soulful Sufi music at the Sanatan Dharma temple here Nov. 17. Throughout the concert he had the crowd — comprised of many from the Indian American and South Asian community — engaged in the magic he wove. The evening started early and continued till late evening, up to the point the artist had to leave to catch a flight back to India.
Mir, who has been singing for Bollywood since 2013, and prior to that for Gujarati movies, is influenced by the music of greats like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Mehdi Hassan, Jagjit Singh and Ghulam Ali Khan. The sweetness of Mir’s voice was a feast for the ears and the lyrics of the songs were a treat to the mind.
His repertoire for the evening included the songs, “Hey Ri Sakhi Mangal Gal Ri” in Raag Darbari and “Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo” in Raag Yaman Kalyan, both of which illustrated the artist's impeccable “sur” and amazing pitch.
When he sang Ghulam Ali’s famous ghazal “Hum Tere Sheher Main” in his powerful voice and crooned the immortal “Chupke Chupke,” the audience reacted with delight. Mir also sang “Teri Khusboo” from his own album and the fans sang along with their eyes shut, totally immersed in the musical experience. The audience cheered loudly as he sang his number, “Mor Bani,” from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Ram Leela.”
The singer rendered soft ghazals with as much fervor as he did the folk songs, exhibiting his ability to take on different genres with equal effect. In between his songs he shared small anecdotes of his musical career. The whole evening saw fans rooting for him, standing, clapping and enjoying every bit of it. Appreciative of those present, Mir pointed out that getting an audience that understands music and pays attention to the words being sung is a blessing from God.
Clad in a sherwani and playing the harmonium, Mir maintained perfect coordination with Harun Mir and Abdul Mir on the tabla, Ramiz Mir on the keyboard, Nasir Mir on the banjo and Yusuf Mir who handled percussion.
Mir was honored with a shawl and event organizers and presenters Pravin Patel of Kola Hotels, Kanaksinh and Falguni Zala, along with with Pramod Mistry were also recognized.
Jagdish Purohit was the emcee of the evening. The evening concluded with dinner catered by Rasraj restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.