YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Anjani Ambegaokar, artistic director of the Sundar Kala Kendra Foundation, Oct. 6 presented a unique vision of Kathak dance billed as “Kathak Nritya Darshan” in honor of the late Ramesh Kumar, a well-known tabla artist, at the Forum Theater here.
The show began with Ambegaokar sharing the great loss at the passing away of the renowned Kumar. Wistfully reminiscing about his quirky sense of humor and his great contribution to her foundation’s dance journey, the Indian American dancer requested his son, Neal Kumar, who was on the harmonium and vocals for the night, to sing a song in memory of his father.
Neal presented a devotional piece, “Mera Muje Meh Kuch Nahin, Hari Om,” in his mellifluous voice, creating a state of reverence in the auditorium. The musicians of the evening included Jyothi Prakas on the tabla and Pankaj Mishra playing the sarangi.
Dressed in colorful costumes and glittering jewelry, and grouped according to age, the junior, intermediate and advanced students presented their repertoire in segments. The company’s younger group of three dancers began with “Ganapati Vandan,” and proceeded to perform various compositions such as “Chandra Tapan,” “Thank Kita Nagathari,” and “Tihais,” twirling around the stage in coordination and ending with a devotional piece, “Sri Ramachandra Kripalu Baja Mana.”
The advanced group of girls danced to “Shiva,” a composition by Ambegaokar’s guru, the late Sundarlal. As Ambegaokar explained the time cycles of 16 beats to the audience, the girls performed the complex patterns of ‘Taal Toda’ with exquisite footwork and graceful hand movements, ending with a devotional piece on Lord Krishna.
The ladies group showcased various compositions that included “Tihais,” “Gat,” “Tahrikita Tatkar” and a song, “Tu Hi Mero Naath.” A unique piece with a modern twist on “Aigiri Nandini” was presented by two dancers accompanied by Karnatak-style music depicting the confrontation between the demon Mahishasura and Goddess Durga.
As a testament to their talent and the school’s training, all the dancers moved fluidly and in perfect time with one another, with precise hand gestures and footwork.
The first half ended with the highlight of the evening, “The Art of Basketball Kathak Style,” originally presented at Royce Hall UCLA to rave reviews. The girls, dressed in yellow and orange outfits, came on stage with real basketballs, which they deftly dribbled as they danced around the stage to the energetic musical beats.
They performed complex footwork while holding, throwing and catching the balls, and executing flawless dance moves. They mimicked a basketball game, twirling around the stage and jumping to make the hoop. They ended the basketball dance with a flourish as they threw the balls over their heads to the back of the stage, much to the delight of the audience.
The second half featured the first-ever performance in the United States by the young, dashing Durgesh Gangani, grandson of Ambegaokar’s legendary Kathak guru, the late Sundarlal Gangani. Having imbibed the finest technical aspects of the Jaipur Gharana, he was well-trained under the able guidance of his father, Jagdish Gangani.
Durgesh has performed extensively in India with some of the greatest music and tabla maestros, and has been awarded with the “Kal Ke Kalaakar” by the Gujarat State Sangeet Natak Academy. He has a master’s degree in Kathak from the M.S. University of Baroda and is currently pursuing his Ph.D. while working as a teaching assistant with the faculty of performing arts.
He began his performance thanking Ambegaokar for giving him the chance to perform in Los Angeles. From the moment he set foot on stage, he owned it with his confidence, grace and strength.
Explaining each piece to the audience, Durgesh performed the panchakshar “Om Namah Sivaya” followed by ‘Thaat’, a graceful attitude, concluding it with compositions of ‘Chalana’ of ‘Da dhin dhin dha’ and ‘Chakradhar Tihai’.
He then proceeded to perform a variety of different’ bandishes’, ‘toda’, ‘tukda’, with different ‘laykari in khand’ and ‘Tishra jati’, a pure dance interlude between him and the sarangi player as he displayed complex footwork, performed pirouettes and coming to spectacular halts in statue-like poses.
He concluded his energetic and powerful performance with “Riddle,” which was written and composed by his grandfather, “Basyo hai Sripati ke Kar Mein, Bhavani Shankar dino var, chodo Pratham Akshar baki humko doh.”
He elaborated this bhajan further, depicting the various incarnations of Lord Vishnu with skillful acting and character interpretation. As he concluded his performance, the audience responded wholeheartedly with thunderous applause and a standing ovation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.