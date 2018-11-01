LONG BEACH — A jam-packed house of thousands of Bollywood and Indian music fans welcomed two of the subcontinent’s biggest stars, as Sunidhi Chauhan and Badshah electrified the Long Beach Performing Arts Center here Oct. 27 with a concert for the ages.
Both Chauhan and Badshah entertained their fans for three hours, with a combination of their natural talent, live band and an interactive digital display anchoring the backend of the stage.
Chauhan, after a brief opening act, owned the stage for nearly two hours. She started with two of her most recognizable hits, “Dhoom Machale” and “Crazy Kiya Re,” tracks she originally performed for the “Dhoom” film franchise. The playback singer’s two hours on stage demonstrated her full range as a musician, seamlessly flowing from high-energy tunes one moment, serenading fans with a soulful interlude the next, all before bringing the audience to their feet with another energy-pumping number.
Chauhan, who is no stranger to Southern California venues, performed more than two dozen songs during her two-hour segment. (The playback singer previously performed at Microsoft Theater and the Pasadena Convention Center, among other Los Angeles-area locations.)
Some of the songs Chauhan performed were “Saat Samundar,” “Tere Vaaste,” “Ainvayi Ainvayi,” “Desi Girl,” “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom,” “Bhoomro Bhoomro” and “Disco Deewani.” Chauhan’s climactic finale was “My Name is Sheena,” which had everyone dancing into the show’s intermission.
Most of Chauhan’s performed songs were modern hits, but she threw in a few oldies as well. The Bollywood superstar clearly dominated the stage with her usual edgy, poppy and soulful personality.
Badshah picked up the baton handed to him, as the Punjabi rapper (and his crew) came out on stage with “Jumma Chumma” and “Saturday,” to the delight of his diehard fans. The rapper (and his crew) then picked up the pace with “Wakhra Swag Ni.” The Bhangra Rap hit not only had the entire audience on its feet but was also complemented by digital bhangra dancers on the stage’s interactive display.
The high energy continued with “Kar Gaye Chull,” which made the Long Beach Performing Arts Center feel almost like a popular nightclub. These first few performances established Badshah’s portion of the show as a hip hop/bhangra party. The performer then transitioned into soulful R-and-B numbers during the middle portion of his set.
Badshah picked up the pace again with “Humma Humma” (from the film “Bombay”). No sooner had Badshah begun his performance of “Chalo Nacho,” he urged everyone in the audience to come up and dance in front of the stage, with the result that no one sat in their seats for an hour and a half. Hundreds of fans flocked to the orchestra pit, somewhat overwhelming security in the process, yet the security staff ably controlled the crowds.
One fan who brought a young girl (presumably four or five years old) with him to the pit area handed her off to Badshah on stage, but she immediately began crying and was handed back seconds later. Badshah, in response, crooned a slow jam to her, much to the crowd’s delight.
Team Badshah also performed “Kala Chasma” and a few other tunes before ending his one-hour segment with a raucous encore of “Kar Gaye Chull.”
The lobby of the venue was decorated similar to a wedding celebration, noted the organizers, with the tents erected by Dilliwala Indian Kitchen for their food booth impressing the visitors both with their décor and tasty dishes.
Manoj Kay Tee and Anil Shah of Stage Paint Productions produced the Oct. 27 show, in association with Chateau Luxe and Holiday Inn. Kay Tee told India-West that photography for the concert was provided by Nilesh Patel, Film Aperture and Akber Kheraj, and coordinators were Sunny Bhalla, Zoya Khan, Jaspal Jammu, and Nazir Beria, who “did a tremendous job.”
