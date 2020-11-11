Sunita Mani is making the move from Netflix to HBO. The Indian American actress, best known for playing Arthie Premkumar in Netflix’s hit comedy, “Glow,” has been cast in a supporting role in a new HBO series.
Mani’s new role is in “Scenes From a Marriage,” a limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries, starring and executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, reports Deadline.
Written and directed by Hagai Levi, the series adaptation, according to the report, “re-examines the show’s iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.”
Even though Netflix cancelled Season 4 of “Glow” due to production delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Mani – a dancer and choreographer for Cocoon Central Dance Team, a comedic dance group that gained national recognition after she “danced” in DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2014 music video, “Turn Down for What” – is going places.
Most recently, she featured in “Save Yourselves!” that had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It has been released in select theaters courtesy of Bleecker Street.
Mani also stars in “Evil Eye,” a horror film produced, directed and starring other Indian American entertainers, which launched on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 13.
As reported earlier by India-West, the film, directed by Indian Americans Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, is based on the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production written by Madhuri Shekar and produced by Nina Anand Aujla.
In 2020, Mani also began appearing in a Progressive insurance commercial.
