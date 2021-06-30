Sunita Mani is the newest addition to the cast of Apple Original Films’ “Spirited,” starring Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds and Octavia Spencer.
Deadline, which was the first to report about this casting, said that the Indian American actress will play Past, known as The Ghost of Christmas Past, in the musical rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic holiday story, “A Christmas Carol,” that will feature all original music.
The film, it said, will be directed by Sean Anders, who also serves as writer alongside writing partner John Morris.
Most recently, Mani, of “Glow” fame, featured in “Save Yourselves!” that had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It has been released in select theaters courtesy of Bleecker Street.
She also starred in the Blumhouse feature, “Evil Eye,” a reincarnation triller. As reported earlier by India-West, the film, directed by Indian Americans Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, is based on the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production written by Madhuri Shekar and produced by Nina Anand Aujla.
Mani recently wrapped production on HBO’s “Scenes From a Marriage,” a limited series adaptation of Ingmar Bergman’s classic miniseries, starring and executive produced by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.