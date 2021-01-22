CBS All Access’ half-hour comedy, “No Activity,” might be taking on a new format for its fourth season, but it’s still delivering a stacked guest star cast full of comedic talent that includes Indian American actress Sunita Mani.
Mani will return as dispatch operator Fatima in the upcoming season of “No Activity,” which will be entirely animated for the first time.
“No Activity” follows the misadventures of two low-ranking cops who spend way too much time together.
Co-developer Patrick Brammall will reprise his starring role as Special Agent Nick Cullen and will be joined by returning guest star Joe Keery as Officer Reinhardt, the new partner of Tim Meadows’ Judd Tolbeck.
Also returning are Jason Mantzoukas as an undercover FBI agent, Bob Odenkirk as Greg, and Amy Sedaris as dispatch’s mother hen, Janice.
Season 4, revealed CBC All Access, will see Special Agent Nick Cullen (Brammall) finally realizing his dream of joining the FBI, only to quickly discover that being an FBI Special Agent isn’t what he expected it to be. When he is assigned to a seemingly dull observation detail, he susses out a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. Despite the promotion, Cullen’s path continues to cross with former partner Judd Tolbeck’s (Meadows), who is also adjusting to life with a new partner of his own.
Louie Anderson, Kevin Bacon, Jillian Bell, D’Arcy Carden, Rob Delaney, Elle Fanning, Will Forte, Kimberly Hébert Gregory, Udo Kier, Lamorne Morris, Oscar Nuñez, Hannah Simone, June Squibb, and Samara Weaving will all lend their voices to the new season.
A premiere date for the new season has not yet been revealed.
Most recently, Mani, of “Glow” fame, featured in “Save Yourselves!” that had its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. It has been released in select theaters courtesy of Bleecker Street.
Mani also stars in “Evil Eye,” a horror film produced, directed and starring other Indian American entertainers, which launched on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.