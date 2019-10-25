Indian American actress Sunita Mani is reprising her role as dispatch operator Fatima in Season 3 of CBS All Access’ comedy series, “No Activity.”
The third season of the cop drama is set to premiere Nov. 21.
Following last season’s disastrous bust, the new season finds Detectives Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) and Judd Tolbeck (Tim Meadows) back in uniform with a revolving door of quirky new partners and even quirkier criminals, while robots edge in on Janice and Fatima in dispatch.
Returning guest stars on the show include Jake Johnson as disgraced Detective Haldeman, Jason Mantzoukas as an undercover FBI agent, Amy Sedaris as dispatch’s mother hen Janice, and J.K. Simmons as Leon, the internal affairs investigator with a fondness for deep-sea fishing. Co-developer Patrick Brammall reprises his role as Detective Cullen.
Mani, a dancer and choreographer for Cocoon Central Dance Team, a comedic dance group, gained national recognition after she “danced” in DJ Snake and Lil Jon’s 2014 music video, “Turn Down for What.” She also appeared in the drama, “Mr. Robot,” as Trenton.
Currently, in Netflix’s “Glow,” Mani plays the recurring role of Premkumar, a mild-mannered Indian American pre-med student, who transforms into “Beirut the Mad Bomber” for her wrestling scenes.
Viewers can stream all eight episodes of “No Activity” Season 3 when they are released Nov. 21 on CBS All Access.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.