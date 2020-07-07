Indian American actress Sunita Mani’s film, “Save Yourselves!” which made its world premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, will be released July 24.
Mani of “Glow” fame and John Reynolds play the protagonists in this film produced by Kara Durrett, Keshet’s Mandy Tagger and Adi Ezroni.
It revolves around a young Brooklyn couple, Jack (Reynolds) and Su (Mani), who head Upstate to disconnect from their phones and reconnect with themselves. But cut off from their devices, they miss the news that the planet has been attacked by aliens. As strange events unfold, the couple must figure out a way back to civilization—or what’s left of it.
Ben Sinclair also stars in the 93-minute film which is directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson.
The worldwide rights to the film were acquired by Bleecker Street earlier this year. And now, fan-owned Legion M has joined forces with Bleecker Street to support the release of the alien sci-fi comedy.
Legion M said its “real-life consumer data scored ‘Save Yourselves!’ high in terms Film Scout reviews at Sundance, confidence in the film’s success and its projected popularity among audiences.”
“Data gathered from Film Scout was clear and evident, guiding our choice to lock arms with Bleecker Street on ‘Save Yourselves!’” said Paul Scanlan, CEO and cofounder of Legion M. “We’re fired up to partner on this worthy and hilarious surprise hit from Sundance and believe it is a perfect film to celebrate the reopening of theaters when they safely can later this summer.”
