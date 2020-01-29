Sunita Mani of “Glow” fame is super excited, so excited that she is going to “jump of the Sundance mountain.”
The Indian American actress’ excitement stems from her latest film, “Save Yourselves!” being screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.
“A dream and an honor to make a movie with deeply good and talented people. I’m so lucky and so thrilled, I’m going to jump of the Sundance mountain,” Mani wrote on Instagram.
Mani and John Reynolds play the protagonists in this film in which a young Brooklyn couple head Upstate to “disconnect from their phones and reconnect with themselves. Cut off from their devices, they miss the news that the planet is under attack,” according to the festival.
The festival calls Mani and Reynolds’ performances “engaging,” adding that “they bring to life razor-sharp writing that affectionately satirizes modern life and love.”
The 93-minute film, directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson, is competing in the U.S. Dramatic Competition category along with 15 narrative feature films. The category, per Sundance, offers festivalgoers a first look at “groundbreaking new voices” in American independent film.
“Save Yourselves!” will play Jan. 25-27 and Jan. 29-30.
“Born into Brothels,” an Oscar-winning documentary feature by Zana Briski and Ross Kauffman, which chronicles the amazing transformation of several children growing up in Kolkata’s red-light district, will be screened Jan. 30 in the festival’s From the Collection section.
