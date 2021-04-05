Another wedding show focusing on Indian weddings and families is coming to Netflix, but this time, it’s fictional.
Indian American actor Suraj Sharma and Australian Indian actress Pallavi Sharda have booked starring roles in “Wedding Season,” the Netflix rom-com being directed by Tom Dey, Netflix Film announced on Twitter.
Indian American actor Rizwan Manji has also scored a role in the film in which two Indian Americans pretend to date to survive a summer of weddings.
In the show, reported Deadline, pressured by their immigrant parents to find spouses, two Indian Americans pretend to date in order to survive a summer of weddings – but find themselves falling for each other as they struggle to balance who they are with who their parents want them to be.
Shooting is scheduled to start in April in Toronto, Canada.
Indian American film producer Swati Shetty is producing for her Samosa Stories with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Jake Fuller.
Indian American writer Shiwani Srivastava wrote the screenplay.
“Working on ‘Wedding Season’ has been a labor of love. So excited to see it come to life with such incredible talent!” Srivastava wrote on Twitter.
Manji, who will next be seen in James Gunn’s HBO Max series, “The Scriptures” as well as Netflix’s “Atypical,” is best known for his recurring role on the Emmy-winning “Schitt’s Creek.”
“This can only mean one thing... TWO MORE WEEKS OF QUARANTINE!!! I am really excited about this movie. All the nostalgia this month with anniversaries of #AmericanDesi and ‘Outsourced’ I have come to realize how much I enjoy being a part of these stories. LET THE FUN BEGIN!!!” Manji tweeted.
Sharda, who got her big Bollywood break opposite Ranbir Kapoor in “Besharam,” has played key roles in Bollywood films such as “Begun Jaan,” “Hawaizaada” and “Love Breakups Zindagi.”
Sharma’s credits include the features, “Life of Pi” and “The Illegal” and the CBS drama, “God Friended Me.”
