BOSTON, Mass. – The Berklee College of Music presented an honorary doctorate to world-renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain at a concert celebrating his life and music Nov. 22 at Harvard Business School’s Klarman Hall in Allston.
The concert, which was produced by the Berklee India Exchange, featured Hussain as well as an international cast of students and faculty who performed reinterpretations of his compositions and original tributes, according to a press release.
Hussain visited the college as part of a five-day residency in which the legendary Indian American musician presented a master class and recorded a music video with the Berklee Indian Ensemble.
