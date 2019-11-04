Berklee College of Music will present an honorary doctorate to world-renowned tabla virtuoso Zakir Hussain at a historic concert celebrating his life and music Nov. 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Harvard Business School’s Klarman Hall in Allston, Massachusetts.
John McLaughlin, guitarist, composer and a long-time friend of Hussain will participate in bestowing the honorary doctorate to the Indian American tabla maestro. Hussain’s visit to the college is part of a five-day residency beginning Nov. 18, in which the legendary musician will present a master class and record a music video with the Berklee Indian Ensemble.
“This is my first doctorate and I think you have to get to a certain age where you qualify for something like this, your ‘retiring age,’” said Hussain. “It isn’t possible for me to even consider that I’m deserving of this honor, the reason being because we are born being students and we will die being the same. There isn’t any point in trying to be a master, there’s never an end, you can never reach your goal. You’re always trying to take another step forward and for me to reach a point where I deserve accolades of the highest honor is not something I’m highly convinced of.”
The Grammy Award-winning artist, said the college, is being honored for his immense contribution to global musical culture. “It definitely is a pat on the back from my peers, colleagues, and elders recognizing a spark in me. I hope I’ll be able to live up to the confidence they’ve shown in my ability, whether it’s a doctorate or a well done from a teacher,” added Hussain.
The evening’s concert, produced by the Berklee India Exchange — a Berklee Institute launched in 2013 to establish a platform for cultural conversation about Indian music through artist residencies, musical collaborations, and performances — will feature Hussain as well as an international cast of students and faculty performing reinterpretations of his compositions and original tributes, the college stated in a press release.
Widely considered a chief architect of the contemporary world music movement, Hussain’s contribution has been unique both as a performer and composer, with almost 150 albums to his credit and numerous collaborations with artists such as George Harrison, Yo Yo Ma, Chick Corea, Van Morrison, and Béla Fleck, as well as choreographers Mark Morris and Rennie Harris, added the press release.
His most recent projects include a trio album with bassist Dave Holland and saxophonist Chris Potter, Good Hope, which released Oct. 11, and a guest feature on McLaughlin’s upcoming sixth album, “Is That So?” with Shankar Mahadevan, one of India’s most prolific vocalists and composers.
Hussain, the son of the late, much-acclaimed Ustad Alla Rakha, recently told India-West in a wide-ranging interview that he believes there are dozens of tabla players who are better than him.
“I’m known as the marquee tabla player of this time, but I’m not the best tabla player around. I’m one of the good ones,” he said. (Read the exclusive interview here: https://bit.ly/34pUexp or watch it on India-West’s YouTube channel.)
For ticket prices and additional information, visit zakirberklee.eventbrite.com.
