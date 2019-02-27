At least 15 promising Indian American students are among the 700-plus 2019 YoungArts winners – who comprise the nation’s most promising young artists in the visual, literary, design and performing arts – announced by the National YoungArts Foundation.
Selected from a competitive pool of applications and representing artists from across the country, YoungArts winners, the National YoungArts Foundation said, gain access to one of the most comprehensive programs for emerging artists in the United States, offering financial, professional and artistic development opportunities over the course of their careers.
These artists are all in the age group of 15 -18 or are in grades 10 to 12 from across the U.S.
Winners are named finalists, the organization’s highest honor, honorable mention and merit winners.
Indian American talents who have been recognized in the 2019 YoungArts competition include Naveen Aiyer (merit, jazz/percussion); Vikram Bala (merit, jazz/double bass); Varun Das (finalist, jazz/percussion); Kushbu Jivan (finalist, photography) ; Nithya Kasibhatla, (honorable mention, dance/world dance/classical Indian); Advika Krishnan (merit, voice/jazz voice); Samhita Madduru (honorable mention, voice/popular voice); Conor Padmanabhan (merit, classical music/guitar); Ishaan Parmar (finalist, cinematic arts); Isha Parupudi (finalist, dance/world dance/classical Indian); Bhargavi Sarangapani (finalist, dance/world dance/classical Indian); Avik Sarkar ( honorable mentions, classical music/piano, and classical music/composition); Rithu Sreenath (finalist, photography); and Sai Soumya Vytla (finalist, voice/popular voice).
YoungArts winners receive valuable support, including financial awards of up to $10,000, professional development and educational experiences working with renowned mentors, and performance and exhibition opportunities at some of the nation’s leading cultural institutions.
Selected through a blind adjudication process conducted by an independent panel of highly accomplished artists, the winners represent the top 10 percent of applications, said the foundation.
All winners become part of a professional network of over 20,000 alumni artists and are eligible to participate in YoungArts’ regional programs, including YoungArts Miami, YoungArts Los Angeles and YoungArts New York.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.