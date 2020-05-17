SEATTLE, Wash. — Tasveer, the non-profit that operates the Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, one of the largest South Asian film festivals in the United States, announced May 11 that it will award a South Asian filmmaker in the U.S. a grant to make their story come to life.
Submissions are accepted now through July 31, 2020, and the grantee will be announced at the Tasveer Arts Festival in October 2020, which is the new iteration of the festival this year.
“Tasveer was founded to combine a passion for social justice and awareness, with powerful, inclusive storytelling by and about South Asians,” Rita Meher, executive director of Tasveer, stated in a press release. “With this new fund, we can make this possible all around."
In its inaugural year, the Tasveer Film Fund will award one grant of $5000 to a South Asian filmmaker residing in the U.S. to make a short film. Filmmakers should submit scripts between five to 20 pages in length and incorporate a social justice issue or theme.
Scripts can be submitted through FilmFreeway; the final grantee will be announced during the Tasveer Arts Festival in October 2020, and must complete their film in time for a premiere at the festival in 2021.
“Funding is one of the greatest barriers to entry for South Asian filmmakers, and at this critical moment for artists and representation, we’re proud to be able to offer this support toward getting films made and out into the world,” added Pulkit Datta, artistic director of the film festival.
The Tasveer Film Fund is funded by Tasveer, Archana Soy Fund, and donations by local community members. Tasveer produces three festivals yearly including Tasveer South Asian Literature Festival, Yoni ki Baat, and its signature Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, now in its 15th year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization will combine its festivals into one, now titled Tasveer Arts Festival.
TAF will feature South Asian films, literature, and performance art to empower, transform, heal, and entertain audiences, said the release. The diverse programs will encourage people to start and hold space for dialogues focused on South Asian stories that represent equity, climate change, LGBTQ+ issues, women’s rights, and much more.
