MUMBAI – Zero Gravity Partners, a Los Angeles-based company, is set to come up with a television series based on the life of David Coleman Headley and Tahawwur Hussain Rana, Headley’s alleged accomplice in the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.
The production house is co-owned by Rohini Singh and Manmeet Singh, along with Mubina Rattonsey.
Talking about the show, the company said in a press release: "The story in its truth and raw emotion is about an international spy who masterminded the 26/11 Mumbai massacre, and his co-conspirator who provided material support to commit terrorist acts against multiple overseas targets.”
India-West Staff Reporter adds: An estimated 174 people died in the attacks. Lakshar-e-Taliba, an Islamic terrorist organization based in Pakistan, reportedly carried out the attacks that spanned four days.
"In the history of extremism, nothing seems quite as intriguing or quite as dangerous as free-roaming terrorists,” a press release said. “We are excited to collaborate with film makers and talent from the U.S, India and across the globe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.