It’s been 10 years since the pilot of NBC’s popular “Outsourced” wrapped.
To celebrate this 10-year anniversary, the full cast has reunited for a virtual table read of the first ever episode, according to a press release.
The show has grown a devoted fan base over the past decade,especially among Indian Americans, and its themes could not be more relevant in today's world, added the release. “And it couldn’t be more relevant right now to bring a little bit of light into people’s lives to celebrate our anniversary.”
The launch date is set for April 17: 6 p.m. UK; 1 p.m. U.S. EST; 10 a.m. PST, which will be shown on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2VzRSJk
The reading is in support of the following three charities: Action Aid, Global Giving and The Actors Fund.
The cast includes Ben Rappaport, Anisha Nagarajan, Diedrich Bader, Parvesh Cheena, Pippa Black, Rebecca Hazlewood, Rizwan Manji, Sacha Dhawan, Guru Singh, Matt Walsh and Shawn Parikh.
Directors Ken Kwapis and Victor Nelli, co-executive producer Alex Beattie, and writer Robert Borden have also reunited with the cast to partake in the virtual reading, added the release.
