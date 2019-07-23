American tennis player Alison Riske, who stunned everyone by knocking off world no. 1 Ashleigh Barty at the recently concluded Wimbledon, pulled off yet another feat that left everyone pleasantly surprised.
This time, the stage was her wedding. Riske, who married Stephen Amritraj, a former Indian American professional tennis player who represented India and also the son of former Indian Davis Cup player Anand Amritraj, took to Twitter to share a snippet from her wedding: a Bollywood dance performance.
“Officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection!” she tweeted.
Dressed in white gowns, Riske and her sister, Sarah, presented a well-rehearsed performance to the song, “Nachde Ne Saare,” from the Bollywood film, “Baar Baar Dekho.” The 2:20-minute video is garnering a lot of attention.
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza was among those who congratulated the couple and praised the dance moves.
“Yay!! Congratulations… to you and @stephenamritraj (love) those moves btw,” Mirza wrote alongside heart and clapping hands emojis.
Watch Riske’s dance performance here:
officially an Amritraj! I’m the luckiest lady because of @stephenamritraj ! where all my new Indian followers at??!! here’s a little Bollywood to try to win over your affection! 🤣💞🥂 pic.twitter.com/ejX29aT5cF— Alison Riske (@Riske4rewards) July 21, 2019
Stephen later posted a photo of the two of them alongside a post stating, “Best day of my life to marry the woman of my dreams @Riske4rewards and to be surrounded by family, friends, mentors, colleagues and coaches. Thank you to everyone who has sent messages to us. Grateful beyond words.”
Riske, who beat Barty to reach her first grand slam quarter final, lost to Serena Williams in three sets.
