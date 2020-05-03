Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, all of us have had to rearrange our lives, forgoing a lot of things. But thanks to technology, we are still able to maintain some sort of normalcy. That same technology is making it possible for you to attend the fifth Indie Meme Festival from the comfort of your own home.
Like so many other events, the Austin, Texas-based film festival has had to adapt during the current situation. The festival, which showcases the best of South Asian cinema, will run online this year. It will be split over two weekends: May 1-3 and May 8-10.
The rescheduled festival, now titled, Virtual Indie Meme Festival 2020, will present all films on a digital platform for registered members, followed by discussions with filmmakers and, or the cast and crew.
The festival welcomes Indian filmmakers, including Prakash Saini, Priya Krishnaswamy, Prateek Vats, Tanuja Chandra and Bhaskar Hazarika, amongst others for an online post screening interaction with the audience.
Over ten fiction and documentary films along with short films will be included in the virtual festival of which many have won multiple international nominations and awards, according to a press release.
“Tale of Rising Rani” won the Best Indie Feature award at the Oniros Film Awards; “The Orphanage” bagged the Best Film award at the Reykjavik International Film Festival; “Aamis” was nominated as the Best International Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival; and “Eeb Allay Ooo” was awarded the Golden Gateway award for Best Film at the Mumbai Film Festival.
For complete official selection and more information about each film, visit: https://www.indiememe.org/imff2020-films
Virtual IMFF is free for all Indie Meme members. Registration is required for members to receive details on how to attend the virtual festival: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-imff-2020-tickets-102926706550
Schedule updates will be posted on: https://www.facebook.com/indiememefilmfestival/
Become a member here: http:// https://www.indiememe.org/membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.