While the rest of the world was busy admiring the beautiful wedding pictures of Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas, one writer at The Cut was busy preparing an article that was, in plain, simple words, racist and sexist.
The article entitled, “Is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s Love For Real?” was posted Dec. 4 but after several celebrities and readers called out the publication for the story which called Chopra a “global scam artist,” it took down that post and replaced it with an apology.
“Last night, The Cut published a post about Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s relationship that shouldn’t have gone up. We’ve received dozens of messages from readers expressing their anger. We want you to know that we hear you and we’re sorry,” the magazine wrote. “The whole piece missed the mark. There is no good explanation for this other than human error and poor judgment. This was a mistake, and we apologize to our readers and to Priyanka and Nick.”
In the article, writer Mariah Smith suggested that Chopra was using Jonas for her personal gains.
Commenting on the Vogue story which revealed that Jonas first direct-messaged Chopra on Twitter, and she’d told him to text her directly since her team reads her messages, Smith wrote: “Their exchange launched the very beginning of Priyanka’s plan to make this Nick Jonas opportunity her forever bitch...Aside from the offensive Hollywoodness of Priyanka telling another celebrity that her ‘team’ reads her direct messages, what she was really doing here was quite possibly dropping a hint to Nick that she was going to break his heart. Or, at the very least: She was indicating that he’d been added to the short list of Hollywood men that she and her team would test out for a possible romance.” (Read earlier India-West story on how Chopra and Jonas met here.)
She insinuated that Jonas had “married into a fraudulent relationship against his will.”
“All Nick wanted was a possible fling with Hollywood’s latest It Woman, but instead he wound up staring straight at a life sentence with a global scam artist,” Smith wrote. “…She’s a scam artist who never even took the time to make sure he was comfortable riding a horse before arranging for him to enter their wedding ceremony on horseback.”
An avalanche of criticism hit the article on social media as more and more people shared it.
Joe Jonas, Nick’s singer-brother, tweeted: “This is disgusting. @TheCut should be ashamed to have someone write such evil words. What Nick & Pri have is Beautiful Love. Thank u, Next.”
Condemning the article, Joe’s fiancé and “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, tweeted: “This is wildly inappropriate and totally disgusting. Very disappointed that The Cut would give anyone a platform to spew such bullshit.”
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tweeted that for a publication that “shows women’s what they are made of, The Cut has a lot to answer for.”
“The article on @priyankachopra was sexist, racist and disgusting,” she wrote. “Also it’s written by a woman which is so sad. It reeks of envy and bitterness.”
Louis Peitzman, a deputy arts and entertainment editor at BuzzFeed News, pointed out the editor’s role in publishing the story.
“Not saying the writers are blameless here! But as a writer, I have had plenty of misguided, poorly formed ideas that thankfully never got published because I had good editors,” wrote Peitzman. “It’s an editor’s responsibility to say ‘that doesn't track’ or ‘hey, that’s offensive.’ Do better.”
Some of the other tweets said: “Totes confused by this piece calling Priyanka Chopra a ‘global scam artist.’ Is the problem her lavish living (which tbf is routine celeb behavior/spending) or the fact that it’s a brown Indian woman successfully monetizing her life?”
“The story reeked of post-colonial racism. In other words, when privileged white men make money and enjoy it, it is normal. But when a brown woman does the same thing, she is painted as a ‘scam artist.’”
“The sexism, racism & xenophobia really jumped out lol. You’re so mad that a deserving Indian woman found someone who values her worth. The one time a South Asian woman is thriving in Hollywood after working so hard, she gets called a scammer. I hope you do some soul-searching.”
