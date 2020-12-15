“When a student from India leaves home to pursue the American Dream, the unforeseen struggle of working to survive while inside a system set up for his failure challenges him to find inner strength, overcome obstacles, and never give up”: this is the plotline of “Life of Pi” actor Suraj Sharma’s new film, “The Illegal.”
Written/directed by Danish Renzu, this poignant and timely film about the struggles of immigration began screening in select theaters across the U.S. Dec. 4. It will be released digitally Jan. 12.
The film stars Iqbal Theba (“Glee,” “Community”), Schweta Tripathi (“Masaan”) Adil Hussain (“Life of Pi”), Jay Ali (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Danny Vasquez (“Ant Man”), Farshad Farahat (“Argo,” “House of Cards”), Neelima Azim (“Alif Dehraadun Diary”), William Moses (“Falcon Crest”), and introduces Hannah Masi.
The narrative follows the journey of an educated, middle-class kid from India, played by Sharma, who comes to America in hopes of a higher education and a dream, but with an unfortunate twist of fate, becomes an illegal blue-collar worker in the city of his dreams.
“The Illegal” is produced by Renzu and Tara Tucker, and is being released by Vision Films and Nova Vento Entertainment.
“The Illegal is a brilliantly acted and moving film that shares another perspective of the realistic and daunting challenges many immigrants face when coming to the United States,” said Lise Romanoff, CEO and managing director of Vision Films. “It is a powerful reality check and reminder to never give up on one’s dreams and aspirations even if you feel stuck in a rut.”
Renzu said: “This film is about a dreamer, a young man who just wanted to be a filmmaker. It is about telling all the dreamers that pursuing one’s dreams is difficult and comes with obstacles and obstacles and obstacles, but at the end, dreams are worth it if you are passionate and you never give up.”
“The Illegal” won the ‘Best Feature Jury Award’ at the Mumbai International Film Festival; the ‘Best Feature Critics Choice’ award at the Vancouver South Asian Film Festival; and the ‘Audience Choice’ and the ‘Best Feature Film’ awards at the DC South Asian Film Festival.
“We know audiences everywhere will relate to the challenges Hassan, an immigrant to the United States, faces as he pursues his film making career. We hope it will create a conversation about the realities many immigrants face as they pursue the American Dream,” added Eden Bryant, co-owner of Nova Vento Entertainment.
“The Illegal” can be seen at the following theaters: The Green Light Cinema, St. Petersburg, Florida; Megaplex-The District, South Jordon, Utah; Polson Theatres Showboat 6, Polson, Montana; Cottonwood Cinema, Havre, Montana; Harkins-North Valley 16, Phoenix, Arizona; Harkins-Chandler Fashion 20, Chandler, Arizona; and Harkins Tucson Spectrum 18, Tucson, Arizona.
On Jan. 12, 2021, the film will be available on iTunes, Vimeo, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu, Vimeo, and across hundreds of U.S. cable providers, including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.
Watch the trailer of “The Illegal” here:
