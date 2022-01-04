After becoming the highest opening weekend grosser for a Hollywood film in India, "The Jungle Book" is going strong as it ends its first week. The 3-D live-animation film, directed by Jon Favreau, has collected over Rs. 70 crore in its opening week at the Indian box office.
The adventure fantasy film received a good response April 14 and collected Rs. 10.97 crore, taking its cumulative total to Rs. 74.08 crore — thus making it the highest week one collection of any Hollywood release in India so far.
Starring Indian American actor Neel Sethi as Mowgli, "The Jungle Book" was released in India April 8, one week ahead of its U.S. release, in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
Besides Sethi, this modern take on Rudyard Kipling’s 1894 classic is voiced by Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba, Lupita Nyong’o, Scarlett Johansson and Christopher Walken.
The Hindi version has voice-overs by Bollywood stars Irrfan Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nana Patekar, Shefali Shah and Om Puri.
Though the film was given a U/A certificate for being too scary and dark for kids, this doesn't seem to have deterred anyone from making it a family affair to go see the movie in theaters, and relive their favorite childhood memories of Mowgli and his wild adventures.
Here's hoping the U.S. box office collections do just as well, if not better, than they did in India.
— With inputs from IANS
