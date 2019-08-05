“When you see what goes on inside slaughter houses, I think you’ll lose your appetite for animal flesh,” Indian actor R. Madhavan says in the opening shot of a new documentary, “The Land of Ahimsa.”
The documentary, which seeks to inspire and encourage India to adopt a vegan lifestyle, is produced by Houston, Texas-based Indian American Dolly Vyas-Ahuja and directed by Bollywood director Aryeman Ramsey.
The mission of this documentary, according to a press release, is to convince people to bring ahimsa, or non-violence, back into their daily lives by avoiding the use of dairy, honey, silk, eggs, leather and meat.
The film touches upon Vyas-Ahuja’s transformation to veganism, the vegan movement in India, and covers activists, plant-based doctors, sanctuaries, athletes and vegan businesses.
Vyas-Ahuja’s journey to veganism began in 2014 after she heard “The Best Speech Ever” by Gary Yourofsky, a speech that spoke about the cruelty animals are subjected to in the process of becoming our food.
Recalling that day, she said it hurt her “so deep down to her core” that she had a breakdown on the kitchen floor. She became a vegan overnight, “no longer willing to ingest anxiety, grief, and torture in her body.”
Determined to become a voice for animals, she began speaking at temples, global conferences and radio talk shows to create awareness about the cruelty of animal agriculture and the dairy industry, as well as its impact on animal rights, personal health and the environment, added the press release. Although she was born into a Gandhian family that believed in Ahimsa, she says, she did not realize its true meaning until her awakening five years ago.
Vyas-Ahuja found several receptive takers for her message of non-violence. She was invited as a speaker at various events in the U.S. and managed to turn many into becoming vegans.
Vyas-Ahuja, who also runs a YouTube channel, Dolly’s Universe of Ahimsa, has set up a Go Fund Me page to help her complete the documentary. To learn more or contribute towards this documentary, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/tek5gs-the-land-of-ahimsa
Watch the teaser trailer of “The Land of Ahimsa” here:
