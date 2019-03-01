MUMBAI— Aneesh Daniel’s “The Least Of These: The Graham Staines Story," which stars Sharman Joshi, is set to have a national theatrical release Mar. 29. The film, which has already released in the US, has done a domestic business of over $600,000 there.
Showcasing the real-life story of Australian Christian missionary Graham Staines, who worked for the tribal poor and leprosy victims in Odisha, it comes 20 years after Staines was burnt to death along with his sons by members of the Hindu fundamentalist organization Bajrang Dal.
The film also stars Stephen Baldwin, Shari Rigby and Prakash Belawadi. It has been produced by Skypass Entertainment.
