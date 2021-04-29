Indian actor Anupam Kher, who played Dr. Vijay Kapoor on “New Amsterdam,” has formally addressed his exit from the NBC medical drama.
“This past year has been difficult for so many people around the world, not least for Dr. Kapoor. It was an incredibly special time for me to be part of this show and one I will never forget,” Kher said in a statement he shared on his social media accounts. “The ‘New Amsterdam’ family will always hold a special place in my heart. I am grateful to the audience for their love, support, and good wishes, particularly for my wife, Kirron, at this time. I hope you all will continue to join me on my journey and future projects.”
India-West had previously reported about Kher’s exit following the April 13 episode in which Bellevue Hospital staffers learned that Dr. Kapoor has resigned from his duties.
Season 3 saw Kapoor contract Covid-19 and also undergo open-heart surgery.
In real life, Kher’s wife and actor-politician Kirron Kher has been battling multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer.
In a statement released March 31, Kher wrote that Kirron is undergoing treatment for the disease and “will come out of this stronger.”
“Just so that rumors don’t get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She’s always been a fighter and takes things head on,” he wrote. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/3tZVi8c)
Kher was part of the show’s cast since the beginning of the series in 2018.
