Mark your calendars. Here’s one show that you might not want to miss next Sunday, and if you watched it over the past weekend, you know what I mean. Aside from a solid premise and masterfully crafted narrative around hot-button topics, CBS’ new drama, “The Red Line,” which premiered April 28, also features a familiar face: actor Vinny Chhibber.
The Indian American actor, who is repeatedly pushing his creative boundaries, is currently in a happy space, courtesy two back-to-back shows with compelling character arcs: “The Red Line” and “Animal Kingdom.”
CBS’ eight-part limited series, “The Red Line,” is a racially charged hour-long drama executive produced by Ava DuVernay, Greg Berlanti, and Indian American Sunil Nayar, among others. The production is by Berlanti Productions and Forward Movement in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.
Set in Chicago, the show explores the lives of three different families following the shooting of an African American doctor by a white cop. Noah Wyle plays Daniel Calder, a high school history teacher mourning the death of his husband, while Aliyah Royale plays Jira, his daughter, who is not only dealing with the tragedy but is also actively looking out for her birth mom.
Amid all the turmoil, Jira finds an emotional anchor in Liam Bhatt, a witty, compassionate and openly gay high school Muslim American teacher, played perfectly by Chhibber. Liam also tries to support the Calder family through their grief.
“So often, as Indians in Western narrative, we get put into a couple of boxes. You are either some accent-ridden stereotype, or terrorist. There’s no real place to go creatively,” Chhibber, who’s excited about the uniqueness of his new role, told India-West. “The intersectionality of the character, someone who’s Indian American, Muslim, queer in Chicago. I thought like, ‘You could explore the nuances of that experience in our country.’”
On the upcoming fourth season of TNT’s drama series, “Animal Kingdom,” which premieres May 28, Chhibber has been cast in the recurring role of a British billionaire, Rahul. And both the shows, said Chhibber, who was born in Queens, New York, and raised in Mount Pleasant, West Virginia, provided a platform for him to showcase his acting capabilities.
“In ‘Animal Kingdom,’ I play a British billionaire who’s used to getting everything. It’s complete opposite,” Chhibber told India-West. “Liam is compassionate, honest, warm, loving human being. Rahul is arrogant, rich, and is willing to do whatever it takes to get what you want whenever he wants it. They were both a lot of fun…I enjoyed stretching my creative muscles and I’m just very thankful that both the roles allow me to do that.”
Even though he is happy with the way his career is shaping up, the young actor, who has spent close to a decade in showbiz and whose acting credits include “Taken,” “Chuck” and “Rules of Engagement,” confessed that opportunities for people of color in general and Indian Americans in particular are few and far between.
“We’ve made some progress. I don’t think we there so to speak yet, where we can sit back and chill out because everything is good now,” Chhibber stated. “I think we still struggle as not just people with color but even as Indians in this industry to be viewed as three-dimensional human beings that are not just this way or that way. To have the opportunity to play the characters that are not defined by where their parents are from, or where their blood is from. We still struggle with stepping outside of stereotypical architypes placed upon us. That is still happening more often than not.”
The key to combatting that type of a process, he noted, is “supporting more of our storytellers and our filmmakers out there. Helping them tell our story. It is happening but we need more of it.”
Art imitates life, it’s said. So creative storytelling and nuanced characters in shows like “The Red Line” can certainly communicate complex issues in layman’s terms, and hopefully effect change.
“Storytelling is a superpower. The goal here is to show not to judge and more importantly provide a place, a place conducive to empathy and conducive to conversation,” Chhibber told India-West. “And I think art has the power to do that because you may not have anything common with the person sitting next to you except for the experience of watching the show, or you may not know anyone that looks like me or looks like you. But you can absolutely empathize with the feelings and the events that they are having to deal with or the trials and tribulations that they are going through from an emotional level.”
Chhibber continued: “Everyone knows what heartbreak feels like, everyone knows what joy or fear and love feel like because they are very human emotions. What we do in storytelling is to allow people to see themselves in that story and what’s so great is it could be someone who doesn’t look anything like you, but you see yourself in them for a moment. I think that’s where empathy starts to occur and that’s where you feel safe having those types of conversations.”
And that’s also the underlying premise of Chhibber’s production company, Chhibber Mann Productions, which he explained, employs creative activism and uses art to facilitate change in the communities around us.
“Part of it is also telling stories that we feel haven’t been told yet or stories from communities that normally are marginalized within the narrative, whatever those communities are,” Chhibber said. “The latest project is a documentary about homeless youth in the U.S. These kids have no voice. A lot of the times, you don’t even notice people when you are walking down the street. You pass them by but you don’t know. And what we are trying to do is to look at situation, talk to homeless youth and people who are working with this population and try to get a grasp on what that world looks like and what’s being done to assist and inform people about this.”
Even though diversity in Hollywood is still in its nascent stages, Chhibber is glad for the opportunities coming his way.
“I don’t think we are at a place in the industry where I feel like we are getting the same number of opportunities as other people. They are there but not so much. We made a big deal about it because last year there was this whole wave of projects that were there,” he told India-West. “I think I’m very fortunate to be in a position that I’m in and to have both, the people at CBS and Warner, who believed in me and my talent. And I hope to continue to do so on a regular basis. You really have to believe in yourself but more importantly, you have to have advocates, you really do.”
