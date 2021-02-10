At a time when fear, hate and anxiety dominate the public consciousness and political events have fractured personal relationships, how do you make peace with those around you with differing opinions – on not just politics but also race, gender, and religion, among others. Well, you can take a cue from the stars of a new timely documentary which tries to spur conversations around such conversations and also urges you to become a bridge-builder.
Titled “The Reunited States,” the film, while touching on raw nerves, illuminates the role of unsung heroes who are traversing the rocky territory of bridging political and racial divides in the U.S.
The 85-minute documentary, which released Feb. 9 across Amazon, iTunes, and various VoD platforms, is directed by Indian American Ben Rekhi and produced by Indian American Raj Krishna and Sol Tryon. Executive producers are political commentator Van Jones and “The View” co-host Meghan McCain.
“‘The Reunited States’ is a documentary profiling everyday Americans in their journey to try to bridge our divisions. It’s about trying to reach out across the aisle, trying to heal our divisions, understand who we are, at a grassroots level,” Krishna told India-West. “In the film, we follow four storylines, including one of an Indian American, Steven Olikara. It’s emotional, it’s gripping, it’s inspiring, it’s heartbreaking – a very relevant picture for Americans in this time.”
Olikara is a political entrepreneur who founded the Millennial Action Project, which works with 1,500 elected leaders in Congress and state legislatures to build a coalition of bi-partisan lawmakers to transform government. An avid musician, he is the co-author of the book, “JFK: The Last Speech,” which talks about the role of artists in democracy. He also hosts the UW-Milwaukee podcast, “Meeting in Middle America.”
In the past, Olikara has been named a Global Shaper by the World Economic Forum and an Aspen Institute Ideas Scholar. In 2017, he was also named on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in law and policy.
Others who have been profiled include Susan Bro, whose daughter Heather Heyer was killed when a car drove through a crowd of counter protestors at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Bro honors the legacy of her activist daughter by empowering others to make a difference in the world by fighting for equal rights for all; independent politician Greg Orman, who ran for governor of Kansas in 2018; and David and Erin Leaverton, a Republican couple who travelled to all 50 states in an RV to understand what is causing the divisions and how to heal from them.
Based on the book of the same name by Mark Gerzon – who serves as a consulting producer on the film – the film urges everyone to consider that they have a role to play in reuniting the country. It also encourages viewers to take the #HealAmericaPledge.
Dream Corps, founded by Jones, is the launch partner for the film. Nisha Anand, Indian American CEO of the social justice nonprofit organization, told India-West that watching “The Reunited States” feels like “a new love letter” to the true American Dream, one where everyone counts.
“But unless we can see each other – truly see each other – we are destined to keep leaving people out of the promise of the country. At Dream Corps, we build all of our programs around a fundamental goal: freedom and dignity for all people, without exceptions. We see this as the true American Dream – one that has been routinely distorted, and regularly denied to countless millions today and throughout our history,” she said.
Krishna, a second-generation Indian American born and raised in Syracuse, New York, said that after watching the film he hopes audiences will be inspired to give each other a chance.
“To listen to each other again; to chill out and reach out to relatives they haven't spoken to in a while; to examine their inner biases; to accept that people have different points of view,” he told India-West. “But who knows what people will ultimately take away. It’s quite an emotional gut punch and I think people will have very personal reactions to the film that may be hard to predict. It’s kind of a tricky time to be going out with this kind of message of unity and healing. A lot of people don’t want to hear it. I think that’s why it’s more important now than ever.”
Anand added: “Where there is common pain, there can be common purpose. Take the time to reach out and understand a world view different from your own. The pandemic has highlighted how interconnected we all are, and we are collectively rediscovering what it means to care for our neighbors. I hope people watch the film and understand how much more is possible when we connect with each other.”
Krishna, founder of California Studios, shared that Rekhi’s work had always intrigued him but his work on the action thriller, “Watch List,” absolutely “floored” him.
“I always wanted to find something to do with him,” Krishna said about Rekhi whom he met in 2018 when he just launching his career as a producer. “We kept in touch and he told me about ‘The Reunited States,’ and I found it to be a timely movie, one that attempts to explore and heal the divisiveness in our country,” he told India-West. “The deep-rooted nature of these divisions had come to my attention during the 2016 election. So I came on board the film as a producer, supporting the production and release however I could. It has been an incredible journey over the last two years to bring us to the point of our nationwide release.”
After studying at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a stint in tech later, he eventually found his calling: films.
Having grown up on a strong dose of Bollywood and Hollywood movies, Krishna said he was keen to find common ground, something that would tap into his Indian and American roots and explore “what it means to be an Indian American.”
Prior to “The Reunited States,” he produced a couple of short films, including “Padmavyuha,” which premiered at the International Indian Film Festival of Toronto in 2020. His upcoming project, “Paradise,” explores the Hindu/Muslim divide on an island near Bangladesh. It is expected to be out in 2022.
Anand, a veteran fundraiser and consultant with decades of experience in nonprofit development and management, previously served as chief of staff to Jones.
“On tour for his (Jones) 2017 New York Times bestseller, ‘Beyond The Messy Truth: How we came apart, How we come together,’ I was able to witness the power of common ground thinking all over the country,” Anand told India-West. “Everywhere we went, people were hungry to connect. In every town, red state or blue, people wanted to know the answer – ‘How do we come together?’ Dream Corps was built to take seemingly divisive issues and find common ground and political will – from the grassroots on up – to drive forward big solutions. We have had major wins on bipartisan criminal justice reform, climate policy and tech equity. And we have a lot more work ahead.”
“Growing up multiracial and multicultural,” said Anand, gave her a “unique ability to cross some of our deepest divisions and feel empathy for people with life experiences quite different than mine.”
“I was born to build bridges. Being a first generation Indian American, I was the bridge between the old world and the new. I was the incarnation of my parents’ American Dream,” she said.
Anand said her “jaw dropped” while watching “The Reunited States” in 2020 and the heart of each character drew her in. At Dream Corps, she said, when they set on a course to try to bring people back together, they often encountered the “show, don’t tell problem.”
“No one wants to hear about unity, they need to see it. They need to see us putting aside our differences and finding a way to understand each other,” Anand told India-West. “The shared humanity that connects us is so much stronger than what has been created to divide us. ‘The Reunited States’ shows, doesn’t tell, the story of our shared humanity.”
Watch the trailer here for the film here:
