Indian American actress Mindy Kaling’s highly-anticipated romantic comedy on Hulu, “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” finally has a trailer.
The almost 2-minute trailer was released July 1. Hulu has zeroed in on July 31 for the 10-episode series.
The limited series, written and executive produced by Kaling and Matt Warburton, is inspired by the 1994 British romantic comedy film. The series will follow a group of friends as their lives intersect through five events.
The trailer gives a glimpse into the world of Maya (Nathalie Emmanuel), a young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign, who receives a wedding invitation from her college schoolmate now living in London. She leaves her professional and personal life behind, in favor of traveling to England and reconnecting with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises.
Among other actors like Guz Khan, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Brandon Mychal Smith, the series also stars British Indian actor Nikesh Patel and Indian actor Harish Patel.
Nikesh Patel, best known for his role on PBS’ period drama, “Indian Summers,” which delved into the British Raj and its decline, plays Kash, a struggling actor in London, while Harish Patel, seen in numerous Hindi films and TV shows, has been cast as Haroon.
At the airport, Maya meets Kash for the first time and though there’s some initial friction, she begins to fall for him only to realize he is dating one of her friends. Kash is later described by someone as “Ryan Gosling dipped in chocolate sauce.”
According to Hulu, “Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course there are four weddings… and a funeral.”
Kaling and Warburton – who teamed up for “The Mindy Project” – are executive producing alongside Jonathan Prince, Howard Klein (3 Arts), Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner.
The series comes to Hulu from MGM Television and Universal Television, with MGM serving as the lead studio, and marks Kaling’s second original series with Hulu following “The Mindy Project,” which Fox cancelled in 2015.
Watch the trailer here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.