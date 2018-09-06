Aasif Mandvi fans, cheer up! The Indian American actor/comedian/writer, who is always a delight to watch, whether it’s on-screen or on stage, has not only booked a role on a popular police drama, binge watched by millions, but will also be bringing his award-winning Off-Broadway show to New York.
Mandvi is prepping the revival of his Obie Award-winning one-man show, “Sakina’s Restaurant,” to be performed at the Minetta Lane Theatre for a limited time this fall.
“I’m excited to announce that I’m bringing my Obie Award-winning one man show ‘Sakina’s Restaurant’ back to the NY stage for a limited run with @audible_com at @Minetta_Lane Tkts are available now,” Mandvi tweeted.
The performances will be recorded as Audible Original productions.
“Sakina’s Restaurant,” which first premiered 20 years ago, centers on an Indian immigrant who comes to New York to work at a restaurant and pursue the American dream. The funny and heart-warming play is written and performed by Mandvi.
The show previews Oct. 5 and will run for four weeks only, Oct. 14 to Nov. 4.
“I’m thrilled to be reviving my solo show ‘Sakina’s Restaurant’ in collaboration with the amazing team at Audible,” Mandvi stated in a press release. “Despite 20 years having passed since I first performed it at the American Place Theatre, the themes I was grappling with then, those of an immigrant family, struggling with the joys, heartbreaks and sacrifice of what it means to leave one’s home and create a new American life, seem as relevant today as they ever did.”
The former correspondent for “The Daily Show,” who is loved for his comic mastery, is equally convincing in dramatic roles. Mandvi, last seen in “A Kid Like Jake,” that also starred Priyanka Chopra, has booked a guest role on season 9 of CBS’ police procedural drama, “Blue Bloods.”
The new season, which premieres Sept. 28 at 10/9c, will see Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) take on a personal case involving a drug cartel member, Louis Delgado (Lou Diamond Phillips), who Danny believes is responsible for torching his house, according to CBS. Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) is given a promotion in the DA’s office but finds herself in a challenging situation when both Danny and Jamie ask her for help with their investigations.
Mandvi is set to play Erin’s co-worker, Samar “Sam” Chatwal, who has his eye on the open DA seat.
In related news, Deadline reports that United Talent Agency has signed Mandvi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.