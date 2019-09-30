M. Night Shyamalan is continuing his relationship with Universal Pictures and will write and direct two new movies.
Following Universal’s highly successful partnership with the Indian American filmmaker on films including “The Visit,” “Split” and “Glass,” the studio plans to release the first untitled thriller Feb. 26, 2021 and the second on Feb. 17, 2023.
“M. Night Shyamalan continues to create exciting, highly original stories that keep global audiences on the edge of their seats,” Peter Cramer, president of Universal Pictures, said in a statement. “There is no one like him: he is a master filmmaker working at the height of his powers, and we are honored that he has once again chosen Universal to be the home for his next two incredible projects.”
“There are wonderful studios out there, but Universal has made it a mandate to release original films,” said Shyamalan. “They are the best at finding an audience for new stories with unexpected tones. I believe original films are crucial to the longevity of the theatrical experience. I am so excited to be working with them again and bringing new stories to the movie screen for years to come.”
Shyamalan’s work has consistently captured the attention of audiences around the world for nearly two decades, having amassed more than $3.3 billion worldwide, said the studio. His most recent project, “Glass,” garnered nearly $250 million worldwide and opened no. 1 at the box office, remaining in the top spot for three weeks. “Split,” the second film in the epic series, also debuted at no. 1 and remained there for three weeks in a row during its 2017 release, while 2015’s “The Visit” brought in close to $100 million at the worldwide box office and was one of the highest-grossing horror films of the year.
Shyamalan independently financed “Glass,” “Split” and “The Visit” for a combined production budget of $35 million, and will self-finance his next two films as well.
He is now awaiting the release of “Servant,” a new 10-episode, half-hour psychological thriller series that will debut on AppleTV Plus. In addition to executive producing the series, Shyamalan has directed two episodes, including the pilot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.