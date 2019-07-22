On July 16, Siddhartha Khosla was “pinching” himself a lot. The reason: he won his first Emmy nomination.
The Indian American composer for the popular NBC emotional drama, “This Is Us,” has earned his first Emmy nomination in the category of ‘Outstanding Music Composition for a Series’ (Original Dramatic Score).
The competition is intense in that category. His competitors include David Wingo for HBO’s “Barry,” Adam Taylor for Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Jeff Beal for “House of Cards” and Ramin Djawadi for “Game of Thrones.”
“So proud of our @NBCthisisus family on all of today’s Emmy nods. Honored to have gotten my first Emmy nomination for music composition for a series, too. Pinching myself a lot today,” Khosla tweeted.
On Facebook, he tagged Beal and wrote: “Beyond excited for our This Is Us family on today’s Emmy nominations, including best drama! And, I definitely cried this morning when I found out I got my first Emmy nomination for dramatic score. Still pinching myself being next to these composers whom I’ve admired for years.”
He added: “Big thanks to everyone in our cast and crew that puts so much hard work into this show. What a dream collaboration.”
Khosla, who grew up in Tenafly, New Jersey, told Northjersey.com that music was always a big part of his childhood. “I’ve been singing for as long as I can remember. Every Sunday I’d sing at our local Hindu temple in Bergen County; it’s how I learned to sing in front of a crowd. I was in Jazz Rock at Dwight-Englewood, had bands in high school, etc.,” he was quoted as saying.
Khosla, singer/songwriter/producer of the critically acclaimed band, Goldspot, also composes music for other shows such as “The Kids Are Alright” “Marvel’s Runaways,” “Me, Myself and I,” “The Royals” and “Grandfathered.”
In an interview with Variety’s Jon Burlingame in 2017, Khosla recalled being sent the pilot script for “This is Us” by his former University of Pennsylvania classmate, producer Dan Fogelman. “It moved me,” he was quoted as saying. “I could hear music in my head. I recorded this five- or six-minute piece of music — acoustic guitar, cello, some darker atmospheric sounds. He loved it. … “The music had to be organic, something that felt homegrown. Just like Dan’s script, it could have a simplicity that was also complex, memorable, melodic, emotive.”
Khosla has a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, where he composed and sang for the university’s award-winning a cappella group, “Off the Beat.”
Indian American actress Punam Patel and Pakistani American actor Kumail Nanjiani are also among the nominees this year. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2LXyraa)
