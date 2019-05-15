Tiya Sircar is back in action. The Indian American actress, who took on the title role in the ABC series, “Alex, Inc.,” is now headlining the cast of “Good Sam,” a new feel good feature set to premiere on Netflix May 16.
The film, which is based on Dete Meserve’s romantic mystery novel of the same name, follows a curious reporter who finds love while pursuing the story of a mysterious figure who’s leaving bags of cash for strangers around New York City.
Sircar plays the reporter’s role of Kate Bradley, who has been assigned the case to find the mysterious good Samaritan, aka “Good Sam,” who has been leaving $100,000 in cash on seemingly random doorsteps. As she sets out to discover Good Sam’s true identity and motive, it turns her personal life upside down. The cast includes Chad Connell and Marco Grazzini.
Before the film begins streaming on Netflix, it will have its world premiere at the Bentonville Film Festival in Bentonville, Arkansas.
Sircar took to Twitter to share a bit about the film, writing, “You guyyys! My birthday-- May 16th-- is gonna be extra special this year b/c my new movie #GoodSam premieres on @netflix! I can’t wait for you guys to watch. There’s mystery, romance, a bit of a love triangle, a great message-- the works! May 16th can’t come soon enough!”
In another tweet, Sircar shared that the film celebrates girl power. “Fun fact: #GoodSam was written & exec produced by a woman (@DeteMeserve), directed by a woman (@MelvilleKate) & has a woman-- a w.o.c., at that! -- as the lead character (yours truly). Grateful to be a part of the changing landscape of Hollywood! #girlpower #TheFutureisFemale.”
Best known for starring in NBC’s “Good Place,” Sircar’s credits include “The Witches of East End,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Crazy Ones,” “Hannah Montana” and “The Suite Life on Deck.”
The Arlington, Texas, native’s big-screen roles include “The Internship,” “The Domino Effect,” “17 Again,” “Miss India America,” and “Hotel for Dogs.”
Watch the trailer of “Good Sam” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.