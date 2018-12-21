Indian American filmmaker Shilpa Sunthankar did not vote for President Donald Trump, but knows, and still loves, many who did. Amid the widening political divide countrywide, the Portland, Oregon-based filmmaker is trying to explore how to bridge that gap through her new film, “Working Lunch.”
“I didn’t vote for Trump. I don’t agree with those that did. But I know many. They’re good people and I love them and they’re reasonable,” Sunthankar told Willamette Week. “There’s been a fracture. People need to re-learn how to be, how to live with the other side.”
How to respect and rebuild trust with the other side is what “Working Lunch” is all about. It shows how individuals from opposite communities come together after a message of hate is spray-painted – “Hail Trump” – on the window of a local restaurant.
The eight-minute short, which had its U.S. premiere at NewFilmmakers New York, a film screening series and festival in New York, was screened Dec. 12 at Portland’s Northwest Film Center, which is one of the largest community-based film arts programs in the country.
Suthankar told Willamette Week that the idea for this film germinated when, following Trump’s inauguration, the cases of vandalism rose.
“There was graffiti everywhere — on bathrooms, on churches, on restaurants. Then six months later, people started getting shot,” Sunthankar recalled to the publication. “There were a solid two weeks where I was trying to sleep, but I was up in bed. And one thing that was keeping me up was the major proliferation of hate.”
As an Indian American screenwriter, director, and producer, Sunthankar has an affinity for stories about different cultures coexisting. Two of her previous films, which were also screened at Northwest Film Center, also explored the same theme.
“The Company of Thieves,” according to the arts program, is about a thief left for dead in the woods by his partner, who then makes a deal with the devil for revenge; and “Biography of an American Hostess” is about an Indian American restaurant hostess who is the target of misconceptions and expectations from Indians and Americans alike.
Sunthankar, who is currently seeking funding for her next film, “Continental Divide,” attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts, graduating with a BFA with honors.
