Fans got a glimpse of Indian American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan’s new film during the 2021 Super Bowl game Feb. 7 between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.
The first trailer of the film, “Old,” directed and produced by Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel, “Sandcastle,” by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters, was unveiled during the high-profile game.
The chilling, mysterious new thriller is about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day.
The film stars an impressive cast, including Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, Kathleen Chalfant,and Thomasin McKenzie.
“Old” is a Blinding Edge Pictures production. The film is also produced by Indian American Ashwin Rajan – who produced Shyamalan’s 2019 film, “Glass,” and his Apple TV+ psychological horror series, “Servant,” and Marc Bienstock (“Glass,” “Split”). The film’s executive producer is Steven Schneider.
“Old” is set to premiere in theaters in July.
Watch the trailer for “Old” here:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.