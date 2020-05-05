BOSTON, Massachusetts – Berklee College of Music’s Berklee India Exchange released an exciting new version of “Dil Chahta Hai” May 4 to support the ongoing Covid-19 relief work in India.
The music video offers personal messages of hope, resilience and optimism and features 112 artists, musicians and Bollywood actors, including Aamir Khan – one of the lead actors of the film, “Dil Chahta Hai” – and iconic vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, who composed the original song with his trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.
Eight-five Berklee musicians from 21 countries are featured in the collaborative effort, including current students and alumni from Berklee India Exchange. The goal of the video is to galvanize global philanthropic support for Indian arts and artists.
Since the Covid-19 pandemic began, the Berklee India Exchange team has connected with several musicians in India, and in the U.S. in coming up with various ways to support working artists, daily folk musicians, and instrument builders, who are on the lower end of the economic ladder, and are in need of immediate financial assistance, according to a press release.
“Amongst all the films that I have done, the song ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ is certainly one of my favorites because the song beautifully composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the lyrics by Javed Akhtar are just exquisite,” said Aamir Khan. “I’m really happy to know that Berklee College of Music has done a recording of this song and that all the funds collected from this recording are going towards supporting musicians and singers during these very tough times that we’re living through.”
Other Indian celebrities lending their voices include Farhan Akhtar, Zakir Hussain, Salim Sulaiman, Ameen Rahman, Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Clinton Cerejo, Vijay Prakash, Haricharan, Louiz Banks and Shalmali Kholgade.
“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be a part of this effort by the Berklee Indian Ensemble of Berklee College of Music to support musicians during the times of Covid-19,” said Farhan Akhtar. “We need to look out for all those whose livelihoods are affected right now and for all the joy music brings us, this is the least we can do in return. The fact that they’ve chosen ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ makes it very special.”
T-Series, the record label that owns the rights to “Dil Chahta Hai,” will be donating all of their proceeds from YouTube, iTunes, Spotify and other online streaming to Salim-Sulaiman’s Zariya Foundation and T.M. Krishna’sSumanasa Foundation. Both organizations were identified by Berklee India Exchange for their support of grass-roots relief work for artists.
With members from over 50 countries, the Berklee Indian Ensemble provides an open and inclusive space for musicians from all over the world to explore, study, interpret, and create music influenced by the rich and varied mosaic that is Indian music today.
Launched in 2013, the Berklee India Exchange is a campus initiative establishing a platform for cultural conversation about Indian music through artist residencies, musical collaborations, and performances. It is an axis point for Indian artists and students to share their music and experience the music of Berklee musicians hailing from more than 105 countries, and vice versa.
Watch the music video here:
