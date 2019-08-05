Meghan McCain, co-host of “The View,” at the Netflix “Medal of Honor” screening and panel discussion at the U.S. Navy Memorial Burke Theater Nov. 13, 2018 in Washington, D.C. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Netflix); Indian American actress Mindy Kaling speaks onstage during the Hulu segment of the Summer 2019 Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel July 26, 2019 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)