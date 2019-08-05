When Meghan McCain, “The View” co-host, tagged Mindy Kaling in a post on Twitter – which had nothing to do with the Indian American actress – followers were quick to react, with many questioning its relevance.
The post was in response to producer David Stassen, who appeared to mock McCain’s upcoming audiobook.
In the now-deleted tweet, Stassen, who produced “The Mindy Project” which Kaling created and starred on, wrote, per USA Today: “Who in the (expletive) is going to buy this (expletive)?”
McCain responded with: “Sad to find out that you work with someone I greatly admire (and have for a long time) @mindykaling. “I know we can’t be judged by everyone we work with but still.”
“What a cruel thing to say,” she added. “And my book is for women who are judged for being conservative (among many other people).”
And so, since Kaling was not directly involved in the Twitter feud, fans naturally questioned why she was brought into it.
“Not Mindy’s problem, Meghan,” one follower wrote, while another added: “I’m so confused?! I have seen a few screen shots of the tweet but how was Mindy involved?!?!”
“What did Kelly Kapoor do?” questioned another referencing her character in “The Office.”
Another direct tweet read: “What does it have to do with @mindykaling?”
One follower suggested she clarify Kaling’s role in this, writing: “This tweet makes it look like Mindy said something about you. People in the comments keep on asking “what did she say.” You should clarify or delete this.”
Yet another tweet read: “Megan... you’re not judging Mindy are you?”
“So you’re judging & condemning. @mindykaling because @davidstassen had the nerve to voice an opinion (which I believe is still legal). Don’t you get outraged when ppl hold you accountable for Ben’s opinions or vice versa?” one follower remarked while sharing a screenshot from a June 23 tweet where McCain clarified that people should see her and husband Ben Domenech as two different individuals, who “believe in different things and love and respect each other’s differences.”
