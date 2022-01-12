LONDON (IANS) – The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has revealed its longlists of nominees across 24 categories for its upcoming film awards, reports 'Variety'.
'No Time to Die', 'Belfast', 'West Side Story', 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Don't Look Up' are among the leading films announced Jan. 12 following the first round of votes. Of the 217 films submitted for consideration, 15 made the cut for round two.
As reported by 'Variety' on Jan. 10, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' was not included in any longlist after "failing to meet eligibility criteria,” according to BAFTA. The film's producers had originally sought that it be considered for the best picture and best special effects categories.
The 15 actors in the longlist include two British-Pakistanis – Riz Ahmed ('Encounter') and Adeel Akhtar 'Ali & Ava' – Mahershala Ali ('Swan Song'), Javier Bardem ('Being The Ricardos'), Daniel Craig ('No Time To Die'), Benedict Cumberbatch ('The Power of the Dog') and Leonardo DiCaprio ('Don't Look Up').
Among the 15 leading actresses who made it to round two, the prominent names include: Olivia Colman ('The Lost Daughter'), Lady Gaga ('House of Gucci'), Alana Haim ('Licorice Pizza'), Jennifer Hudson ('Respect'), Emilia Jones ('CODA') and Nicole Kidman ('Being The Ricardos').
Round Two voting, to determine the nominations in the member-voted categories, will be open from Jan. 14 to 27. The nominations will then be announced on Feb. 3. This will be followed by round three voting, to determine the winners, which will open on Feb. 9 and continue till March 8.
