In addition to Pakistani performer-composer Arooj Aftab earning two nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards for her song, 'Mohabbat', the song former U.S. President Barack Obama had listed as one of his summer playlist favorites for 2021, two Indian American artists were also nominated, according to the list that was announced at a livestreamed online event Nov. 23. (See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/314xCWT
Indian American pop singer Norah Jones won a Grammy nomination in the category of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her song, “Til We Meet Again.”
And Falu, or Falguni Shah, received a nomination in the category of Best Children’s Music Album for “A Colorful World.”
Jones, the daughter of Indian sitarist and composer Ravi Shankar and concert producer Sue Jones, has won multiple awards and her albums have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, according to her Wikipedia page. She has won nine Grammy Awards.
Falu, who was born in Mumbai, is a New York-based, songwriter whose music blends ancient classical Indian melodies with contemporary western sounds, said her Wikipedia page.
The Grammy Awards will take place Jan. 31, 2022.
