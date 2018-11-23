Two Indian filmmakers, Raj Dutta and Shubham Upreti, along with Indonesian filmmaker Puti Puar, were presented Nov. 17 with the second annual JCS International Young Creatives Award at the 2018 International Emmy World Television Festival.
Michal Grayevsky, president of JCS International, presented the awards to the winners, who each created exceptional one-minute short videos on the theme, “Stand Up for Peace.”
The awards were presented to Puar and Dutta during the Nominee Medal Ceremony at the festival, held at the Sofitel Hotel in midtown New York. Upreti accepted the award in absentia.
Dutta was selected for “Tea Shirt,” in which when two men are fighting over a small conflict, a young boy steps in and reminds them about being peaceful. According to Dutta, this film can teach everyone that no matter how horrible a situation gets, we always have the choice for peace. (Watch “Tea Shirt” here.)
Upreti’s “Mr. Peace” revolves around peace, a real-life character living in the modern world. He is trying to find his value in a fast-moving world in which everyone has forgotten him. (Watch “Mr. Peace” here.)
The JCS International Young Creatives Award was open to contestants from around the world between the ages of 18 and 29. Three winners were selected based on the criteria of concept, execution, character development and creativity.
