NEW DELHI — 'The Kashmir Files, an upcoming movie by noted filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, is a landmark film depicting the gruesome genocide of hundreds of thousands of indigenous Kashmiri Hindus in 1990.
The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora has been at the forefront of making the world aware of the trauma faced by the Kashmiri Hindu community and the intergenerational effects of the genocide.
The broad outline of the movie was conceptualized by GKPD in association with the ‘I Am Buddha Foundation’ in early 2018. This culminated in a two-year 'research tour' undertaken by director Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi, producer, whereby they traveled widely across India, the U.S., the UK and Singapore to hear first-hand accounts of the brutalities faced by the community from the survivors. These stories form the backdrop of the movie.
The film also aims to increase awareness among the international communities about the scourge of terrorism and the need for it to be uprooted globally so that peace and humanity can flourish. It depicts the humanitarian angle of the challenges that global terrorism brings to communities and the sufferings it causes.
To kick-start the worldwide release of the movie, a U.S.-wide promotional tour — 'The Right to Justice Tour' — was organized by GKPD in collaboration with its various partners in the U.S. representing several sections of the Indian American community from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30, 2021.
During this period, screenings were held in 15 U.S. cities – Long Island NY; Edison NJ; Washington DC; Tampa, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, MA; Raleigh, N. Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; Los Angeles and San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; and Austin and Houston, Texas.
All the exclusive screenings were held at premier theatres across the U.S. and were sold out within hours of the events being made public. An invited audience of American politicians, lawmakers, media personalities, noted members of the Indian American, Jewish and other communities attended in wide numbers.
Hundreds of audience members took to social media and local press after the viewing to express their gratitude to Agnihotri and his team for finally bringing out the honest trust about the genocide, which has hitherto remained hidden from the masses.
Acclaimed actor Mithun Chakraborty, who has a lead role in the movie, attended the Long Island screening and spoke poignantly about his experience during the filming. Other noted actors, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and Darshan Kumaar, are part of the star-studded cast.
On the sidelines of the screenings, various impact events were held at prestigious venues across the U.S., notably, the Holocaust Museum in Washington, DC, Capitol Hill, Harvard Club Boston, University of Massachusetts, University of Denver, Georgia Tech and the Meca Center Houston.
GKPD, in partnership with the US-India Security Council, convened a congressional reception at Capitol Hill on Dec. 2 where Congressman Andy Barr emphasized the contribution of Indian Americans.
Noted Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said that "the Kashmiri pandit community is one of the most successful Indian American communities and the challenges they had faced and overcome in the past make all challenges pale in comparison.”
In his keynote speech, Agnihotri said, "The first principle of humanity and oneness comes from Kashmir."
During the tour, Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee presented a certificate of special recognition to Agnihotri and Joshi. The state Senate of Massachusetts also formally congratulated Agnihotri for his contribution to the Indian film industry.
The grand finale of the roadshow was held in Houston on Dec. 30 at which a massive car rally was organized and the visiting guests were driven in a motor cavalcade to the screening theater. More than 400 people, including lawmakers, community leaders and members of think-tanks, attended the screening.
At the screening, Surinder Kaul, chief organizer of the tour and GKPD co-founder, thanked the visiting guests for making this very impactful movie and their extraordinary commitment towards bringing the truth out.
'The Kashmir Files' is due for worldwide release soon.
