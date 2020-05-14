With an aim to spread hope and positivity, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations has brought together composers, musicians and singers from across India, contributing recordings from their homes, in a beautiful musical creation titled, “United We Fight.”
Written and composed by Joe Alvares, with vocals by Usha Uthup, Salim Merchant, Shefali Alvares Rashid, Benny Dayal, Sonam Kalra, Chandan Bala Kalyan, Joe Alvares, Salome and Samira, and music by Tubby, Pandit Ravi Chari, Pandit Rakesh Chaurasiya and Ustad Faisal Qureshi, this song, the ICCR said in a statement, is a rendition “weaving English lyrics into the notes and beats of Indian classical music, spreading the essence of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family.”
The song, ICCR added, carries with it the message of “hope, joy, resilience, fighting spirit and never say die attitude of all in our collective fight against Covid-19.”
“This virus has had a huge impact on humanity, cutting across all boundaries, physical and social, of nations, caste, class, color, religion and belief systems bringing the world to its knees. But united we stand, steadfastly helping, assisting, sharing knowledge, cooperating and coordinating with each other, cutting across boundaries fighting as ONE force against the coronavirus,” stated the autonomous body of the Ministry of External Affairs which seeks to build international understanding, develop closer cultural relations between India and other countries and project India’s soft power abroad.
With this composition that is dedicated to the world, the ICCR hopes to inspire people in one of several ways: light a candle, cheer for the frontline workers, donate for the needy, spare time for the elderly, or be available to volunteer.
Watch “United We Fight” here:
