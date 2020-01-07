Indian American music producer/songwriter Savan Kotecha (l) at the 2017 ASCAP Pop Awards at the Wiltern May 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, Calif. Indo-Canadian filmmaker Nisha Ganatra arrives at the LA premiere of Amazon Studio’s “Late Night” at the Orpheum Theatre May 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ASCAP; Kevin Winter/Getty Images)