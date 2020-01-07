Pinned to the top of Grammy-nominated Indian American music producer and songwriter Savan Kotecha’s Twitter feed is an interesting piece of news.
And not just interesting, it marks a pivotal moment in his career.
Deadline reports that a feature about an Indian boy band inspired by the teenage years of Kotecha was just sold to Universal, with Marc Platt Productions producing.
Kotecha’s emotional and excited tweet read: “Ahhh!!! I’ve been working on this for over 15 years trying to find the write partners to get this made. This is such an exciting day!!!!”
Indo-Canadian director Nisha Ganatra has been roped in to direct the film on Kotecha, who has collaborated with artists like Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Ellie Goulding, Usher, Maroon 5, Britney Spears, Katy Perry, One Direction, and Sam Smith.
Kotecha, said Deadline, will oversee original music for the film, while Indian American writer/producer Sanjay Shah (“Central Park,” Fresh Off the Boat”) is writing the screenplay, which will be produced by Marc Platt and Adam Siegel of Marc Platt Productions as well as Kotecha.
India-West spoke to Kotecha about his music when he scored a Grammy nomination for “Love Me Like You Do,” the soundtrack of the film, “Fifty Shades of Grey,” which he co-wrote with Max Martin, Tove Nilsson, Ali Payami and Ilya Salmanzadeh. (Read the interview here: https://bit.ly/35USo8R)
Ganatra, who directed the Mindy Kaling-Emma Thompson starrer, “Late Night,” has also helmed the drama, “Covers,” which is expected to hit the theaters in 2020. The film stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross Ice Cube and Indian American actress Sonal Shah.
