Jay Chandrasekhar, the Indian American director of the cult comedy, “Super Troopers,” is returning to the big screen with “Easter Sunday,” a family comedy based on the stand-up comedy and life experiences of Jo Koy.
Chandrasekhar will also star in the film alongside Indian American actor Asif Ali, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Tony nominee Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Rodney To, and Eugene Cordero, among others.
According to Deadline, in the film, stand-up comedian Koy stars as a man returning home for an Easter celebration with “his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family, in this love letter to his Filipino American community.”
“Easter Sunday” is set to be released by Universal Pictures April 1, 2022.
Chandrasekhar has had a thriving career as a television director, too, helming episodes of shows such as “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Goldbergs,” “New Girl,” “Royal Pains,” and “Community,” among others.
In 2019, he directed a bunch of TV shows, including three episodes of “Schooled” and several others like “Single Parents,” “Lethal Weapon” and “Speechless.”
Ali appeared in Marvel’s “WandaVision” and also has a role in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” with Chris Pine and Harry Styles.
